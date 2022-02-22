WATCH: Passengers and driver safe after MyCiTi bus catches fire at Woodstock station

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has confirmed that passengers and the bus driver are safe after the MyCiTi bus caught fire at a station on Tuesday afternoon. Urban Mobility Mayco member Rob Quintas said that at around 3.15pm, the City was informed that a MyCiTi bus was on fire at the Woodstock MyCiTi station.

Quintas said the fire brigade was called out for assistance, and that investigations would confirm the cause(s) of the incident. He said initial reports indicated that the bus had burnt out, and there was damage to the station and red road. The City was currently busy clearing the red road of debris.

The MyCiTi bus caught fire at the station in Woodstock, Cape Town this afternoon. @TheCapeArgus



Video: Supplied pic.twitter.com/3E9O9JQ41b — Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) February 22, 2022 Quintas said the incident happened after all of the passengers disembarked safely at the station, as well as the bus driver. “No injuries have been reported to the City. The MyCiTi buses travelling along the T01 route will be deviated until further notice,” he said. He said the MyCiTi buses are regularly serviced, inspected and maintained in terms of the City’s contract with the bus operator, and the City has a record of those.