Peace ambassadors graduated at a ceremony at Groenvlei High School in Hanover Park. Piture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - More than 100 peace ambassadors from gang-ridden Hanover Park were awarded with certificates for seeking to bring about peaceful solutions to violence in their community. A ceremony where they graduated as peace ambassadors was held at Groenvlei High School on Wednesday.

Young and old were recognised for their devotion and courage.

Professor Brian Williams, who conceptualised the Peace Ambassador initiative, congratulated and motivated the graduates and said “a peace ambassador is someone who is committed to opposing violence, building peace and seeing that we have sustainable development”.

Williams said violence arose from thought patterns.

“There is a choice for violence by many people in communities, and we need to change the way people think.

“The virus of violence creates negative multiplier effects.

“Unchecked, it will become totally destructive.

“The Cape Flats is the most violent area in South Africa where organised non-state-armed groups operate with impunity and exercise power over the lives of millions of people.

“There are centuries of embedded violence that one has to contend with.

“The Peace Ambassador pilot peace project in Hanover Park is the first of its kind in South Africa.

“This innovative project has ignited excitement about peace as a means to positively transform relationships within a war zone,” Williams said.

Williams established the Peace Ambassador project in 2017, which was then rolled out to the community last year.

The project has been piloted at Groenvlei High School and Mount View High School in Hanover Park.

During graduation, a silent prayer was offered in honour of deceased members involved in peacemaking, such as Keagan de Silver, 17, a Grade 11 pupil at Mount View High School.

He was gunned down last year in a spaza shop in Hanover Park.

Among the speakers was Riedwaan Samuels, 18, a peace ambassador from Groenvlei High School who has made a full recovery after he was struck four times by bullets while playing football last year, causing him to miss his matric exams.

Groenvlei High School principal Tony Adamson challenged the City to roll out the Peace Ambassador project to other “gangster-ridden” areas such as Bishop Lavis, Bonteheuwel and Manenberg.

“The Peace Ambassador programme teaches people to live a new life and new ways of understanding.

“It can create jobs if the government can invest in it,” Adamson said.

