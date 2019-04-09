Peter Pan on Ice. Picture: Facebook

The World’s premier theatrical ice-skating company, The Imperial Ice Stars, returns to South Africa with a brand-new show Peter Pan on Ice this coming December. Take a journey to Neverland in this classic tale of magic and make-believe, spectacularly staged on real ice.

Showcasing 23 former World, European and National Championship-level skaters, the highly accomplished cast will astound and mesmerize audiences with their adrenaline-rich, dramatic performance. Collectively, the entire cast holds more than 250 competition medals and will bring their athletic and artistic talents to retell J M Barrie`s well-loved story of Peter Pan.

Join Peter - the boy who never grows up - as he and Tinker Bell whisk Wendy and her brothers from their London home off on a magical journey to Neverland. Watch as they enjoy thrilling adventures with the Lost Boys, Tiger Lily and the Mermaids, encountering the evil Captain Hook, his pirates and a very hungry crocodile!

Set to an original score, the show features exquisite, innovative choreography as well as powerful story-telling created by Artistic Director Tony Mercer, widely regarded as the World`s leading creator of theatre-on-ice.

In addition, awe-inspiring acrobatics, flying sequences, LED illumination effects, aerial gymnastics and spectacular fire-on-ice add drama and mystery to the theatrical experience. Tony Mercer designs the dazzling and sophisticated costumes, in collaboration with Veronique Pasternak.

Since their debut in 2004, the Imperial Ice Stars have enthralled more than four million people in 27 countries across five continents, and have performed at some of the World`s most prestigious venues, including the London Palladium and three seasons at the Royal Albert Hall. The award-winning troupe has built a worldwide following and established an unrivalled reputation for pushing the boundaries of contemporary ice dance in their sophisticated portrayals of classic works. Previous world tours (Sleeping Beauty on Ice, Swan Lake on Ice, Cinderella on Ice and The Nutcracker on Ice) have been greeted with nightly standing ovations and five-star reviews.

The popular troupe last visited South Africa in 2017 with Cinderella on Ice.

`Whether you’ve seen The Imperial Ice Stars before, or have yet to experience the thrill of world-class ice skating in the intimacy of the theatre, this dramatic new ice interpretation of one of the most classic novels will take your breath away,` said James Cundall, Producer and CEO of Lunchbox Theatrical Productions.

Dates:

TEATRO, JOHANNESBURG - FROM FRIDAY 6 DECEMBER 2019 to SATURDAY 11 JANUARY 2020

ARTSCAPE, CAPE TOWN - FROM WEDNESDAY 15 JANUARY to SUNDAY 02 FEBRUARY 2020

* Available at Computicket outlets, Artscape Dial-A-Seat (021 421 7695), Theatre on the Bay (021 438 3300), through our call centre (0861 915 8000)



