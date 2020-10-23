WATCH: Pniel beneficiaries overjoyed receive title deeds to new homes

Cape Town - Residents of a small town in the Western Cape have been granted title deeds to their new homes. In a statement released on Friday, Western Cape MEC for Human Settlements Tertuis Simmers said he and the executive mayor of Stellenbosch, advocate Gesie van Deventer, had handed over 16 title deeds to beneficiaries in Pniel, a small settlement in the Cape Winelands district. Simmers said this brought the number of title deeds handed over this week to 34 as 18 title deeds were handed over to residents in Khayelitsha township, Cape Town, on Monday. Simmers said the granting of title deeds was “critical” as more citizens were now legal homeowners, opening a myriad of opportunities. “Sharing in the joy of our beneficiaries is priceless and a moment I would not exchange for anything else.

“The handover is particularly pleasing as most of the beneficiaries, who displayed tears of joy and gratitude, have been waiting for between 20 to 30 years for this title deed,” Simmers said.

Western Cape MEC Human Settlements, Tertuis Simmers, Executive Mayor of Stellenbosch, Advocate Gesie van Deventer Mrs Dalena Lewis and Mr Christopher Lewis (61). Picture: Supplied

Van Deventer urged residents to look after their homes as they represented a safe space to which they could return daily.

She said the title deed was not just a piece of paper but an asset which now belonged to the beneficiaries and their families.

“Title deeds are important as they empower residents with the ownership of their homes. It is a big step toward redressing the legacy of our past and bringing more of our residents into the economy,” she said.

Beneficiaries Marilyn and Herman Robus said it was worth the wait.

They said their patience had been rewarded and now they had the opportunity to build for the future.

