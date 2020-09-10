WATCH: Probe into viral video of Cape motorist clashing with traffic cops

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town said it was investigating claims of police brutality after an altercation ensued when a motorist was arrested on Wednesday morning. The City’s Safety and Security executive director, Richard Bosman, said the incident happened on Wednesday morning at 7.30 when two female traffic officers were busy with shoulder enforcement at AZ Berman Drive and Bottlebrush Road. Driving on the shoulder of any road is illegal and motorists who are caught are fined. The investigation stems from a thread on Twitter by @mosobr_ who posted a video captioned: "Imraan Hodson was brutally arrested by the SAPS in Mitchell's Plain for driving with only his learners. His mother who is a licensed driver was in the car with him. You hear his mother say ’you're choking my son’. Cop denies." Imraan says that he's still at school at Portland High School and that he was arrested for nothingpic.twitter.com/Fj2ED5vBNi — pro-crastinate (@mosobr_) September 9, 2020 Bosman said they stopped the complainant’s vehicle and when the 18-year-old driver was asked for his driver’s licence, he could not produce one. Neither could he produce a learner’s licence. “While a learner driver is allowed to operate a vehicle if a licensed driver is present, the learner driver must have his learner’s on hand. There is no record of the accused having a learner’s licence.”

He said as soon as the officer began to issue a summons, the driver got out of his vehicle and became aggressive, making racist remarks.

"The driver’s mother, who was the passenger in the vehicle, also exited the vehicle and started filming and shouting at officers."

Bosman said they were warned several times to calm down and get back in the vehicle. When asked for details, the driver refused. He was then informed that if he did not comply, he would face arrest.

"One of the officers activated her emergency alarm on the radio, but when backup arrived, the driver attempted to run away. The officers gave chase and the driver resisted arrest," he said.

The suspect was arrested for crimen injuria, failure to comply with lawful instruction and resisting arrest. A case was opened against him at the Lentegeur police station.

"The Safety and Security Directorate views all complaints and allegations in a most serious light. At the same time, we will not allow our officers to be attacked verbally or physically when they are executing their duties."

He said the video highlighted the abuse officers endured almost daily. Traffic officers were often accused of turning a blind eye to transgressions and nothing could be further from the truth.

"They are there to ensure the safety of all road users and to make sure everyone complies. While we will investigate from our side to ensure the officers followed procedure, the law must also run its course on the charges laid against the driver," Bosman said.

Cape Argus