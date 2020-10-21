WATCH: R87m revamp for Swartland Hospital ravaged in a fire

Cape town - After an unexplained fire ripped through the Swartland Hospital in Malmesbury three years ago, the hospital has been revamped at a cost of R87million.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo officially opened the reconstructed hospital today.

About 70% of the hospital was destroyed by a fire in March 2017. It destroyed the emergency centre, X-ray unit, rehabilitation wards, theatre, central sterile services department, kitchen, linen store and several offices, the Department of Health said.

Reconstruction of the hospital commenced in 2018 in phases at a cost of more than R87m.

Department of Health spokesperson Leensie Lötter said that the cause of the fire had yet to be disclosed.

This after an official investigation was sought by the Department of Public Works, which had appointed contractors for general upgrades and maintenance of the hospital in 2017.

Lötter said the first phase of reconstruction began in February 2018 and the third and final phase of the reconstruction was expected to be completed by the end of the next month.

“The purpose of the project is to reinstate clinical services by repurposing and redistributing various clinical, administrative and support service functions within the remaining buildings on the site,” she said.

No additional features have been added, since the purpose of the reconstruction was to reinstate existing services. However, new equipment has been obtained to replace that which was either lost or damaged in the fire, she added.

“I am happy to announce that in redoing this facility, we were cognisant of the fact that the health-care package offered in our facility suits the needs of our communities.

“The reconstruction is in direct response to the community’s needs, and that is why we pride ourselves in what we offer our patients. We continuously strive to offer the best services to all our clients in the best possible facilities,” said Mbombo.