WATCH: Scores of elderly Cape residents camp outside Sassa offices

Cape Town - Scores of elderly Khayelitsha residents queued for up to 10 hours through the night, some sleeping on the pavement outside the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) office, braving the weather and criminal elements to get their social grants. They camped outside the Sassa office from as early as 6pm on Sunday, the desperate applicants said. That was the only way they could try to ensure they would be helped the next day (on Monday). Sassa provincial director: marketing and communications, Shivani Wahab. said a high influx of beneficiaries at some local offices was due to the fact that Sassa has been inundated with queries from the public on the application process and the application channels for the SRD Covid-19 grant. Wahab said while Sassa was busy finalising the required controls for that, by developing and testing the required technology, the public was understandably in dire need of assistance and definite answers from the government. “The intention of this grant is to provide those with no income, who have been affected by the national lockdown, with assistance. The intervention is by no means a “top up” for those who are receiving an income,” Wahab said.

She said beneficiaries who slept outside the Khayelitsha local office were all assisted and provided with appointments for Friday.

“These beneficiaries were advised on the perils of sleeping over at any contact point for services.”

The provincial legislature’s Social Development standing committee chairperson, Gillion Bosman, said it was unfortunate that the most vulnerable had to resort to sleeping outside the Sassa offices.

“This shows the desperation in our communities. People are hungry. This system that Minister Lindiwe Zulu and Sassa has taken more than three weeks to put together is already overrun and proving inadequate to meet the needs of those most vulnerable,” Bosman said. "Sassa and Zulu should do better."

Wahab said their network of local offices in the Western Cape reopened on Monday after being closed during the National State of Disaster.

She said in line with the directive from President Cyril Ramaphosa, with the easing of Lockdown regulations to Level 4, a phased-in approach was adopted and staff were currently working on a rotational basis.

“As a strategic measure, Sassa introduced days for the grant type at all local offices, nationwide, to avoid a high influx of clients at any contact point,” she said.

She said services at local office level would now be rendered as follows: Monday and Tuesday, old age grant applications; Tuesday and Wednesday, child support grant applications; Friday, disability grant applications on an appointment basis.

She said the SRD Covid-19 social grant that was introduced as part of the government's Social Relief Package during the pandemic was now ready for implementation.

Budget Justice Coalition (BJC) chairperson Zukiswa Kota said the government was obligated to take measures to prevent, or at least to mitigate against, the human rights impacts of Covid-19, and to ensure that everyone’s rights were protected, “with particular consideration for marginalised and vulnerable populations”

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez urged Zulu to reconsider the draft directions. “They simply cannot go ahead. I also request the need for far greater consultation among all spheres of government and civil society when making decisions that have such a significant impact on the well-being and livelihood of the people we are here to serve.”

Fernandez said the draft directions would do little to limit Covid-19 transmission and would only negatively impact on the most vulnerable.

