WATCH: Sea Point residents demand the police act against a man damaging their vehicles

Cape Town - Sea Point residents have accused police in the area of failing to take action against a man whom they had identified as being behind the vandalisation of a series of vehicles on Beach Road. A video that shows a man, draped in a blanket, kicking off the side mirrors of four cars was posted on the Sea Point Community Facebook group. This incident took place on Beach Road on August 4 just before 4am.

After the video was made public, numerous residents came forward claiming that the same man was responsible for vandalising their vehicles and that some opened cases but no action was taken by the police. Instead, the man was still on the streets causing more damage to other vehicles, residents said. The resident who posted the video anonymously said after reporting it, the City’s law enforcement said they could not do anything unless they caught him in the act. One of the victims, Dylan Castle, said he also opened a case against the same man after he allegedly broke his side mirror with a brick a few months ago.

Castle said the incident took place at approximately the same time as the recent incident and on the same street. He said he had to fork out more than R1 000 to fix the damage. “It is irritating that this is happening again to other people and following the release of the recent video, I have now taken precautions by folding my mirrors to ensure that it reduces the temptation of it happening again,” Castle said. Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell said no direct correspondence about these incidents was received but she had seen a social media post.

Jowell said the community was reliant on police to assist them with opening criminal cases for the malicious damage to vehicles. She said the police should either arrest the individual or if there were concerns around mental health, the man should be taken to Somerset Hospital for assessment. “It is unacceptable for acts like this to continue without the necessary action from SAPS to curtail this and assist in the protection of private property. Should law enforcement see the man involved he will be handed over to SAPS for their further action,” she said.

The City’s Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the department was aware of the person and would intervene and take the person to the police. “According to the Mental Health Act, SAPS is the responsible enforcement agency to deal with any mentally challenged persons who are suspected of criminal acts such as damage to property,” Dyason said. Police were approached for comment but could not respond by the time of publication.