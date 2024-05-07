WATCH: Search still continues for trapped workers under rubble in George

Cape Town - It has been more than 24 hours since the multi-story building collapsed in Victoria Street, and forty-seven workers are still unaccounted for as rescue operations continue in George. The building, which comprised underground parking, a first, second and third floor caved in along with the 75 construction workers that were on site.

Twenty eight people had to be rescued from the wreck while six people were declared deceased. The building, located opposite the George's City Council, collapsed just after 2pm on Monday. Around 200 emergency personnel from the City of Cape Town, Worcester and Breede Valley have been roped in.

Teams of three are working around the clock to find the remaining workers. Families and friends of those still trapped underneath the rubble could only look on in agony as they waited for positive news. Bright Kayuni, who has been more than 24 hours at the scene, said his three female relatives are still missing. The missing relatives are identified as Tiwonge Mango, Florence Kawonga and Esther Ngwira.

“We are very devastated by this, we have been here since yesterday. “We are just trying to find out where our members are,” Kayuni said. The George local council said that they have been to the hospital in search of his relatives.

“We don't know if they are at hospital or if they are still under the rubble. “As the family we answers because these news are very heavy for us,” he said. According to the man, the three women were working as cleaning ladies at the property.

Kayuni, the husband of one of the women, is part of the volunteers trying to find them. All three women are believed to be in their late 20's. "I heard they said they were cleaning the windows and mopping floors." Around 200 emergency personnel from the City of Cape Town, Worcester and Breede Valley have been roped in as rescue operations continue in George. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Around 200 emergency personnel from the City of Cape Town, Worcester and Breede Valley have been roped in as rescue operations continue in George. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers The family of 29-year-old electrician, Delvin Safers gathered together as they waited in anticipation for news regarding the Mossel Bay residents.

Safers, who were working in room number 7 made, contact with his dad as well as authorities before his battery died. Searches are expected to continue throughout the night. Rescue personnel have already removed the large scaffolding while brick by brick is being moved away.

Gift of the Givers sniffer dogs have already picked up scent and sound from workers who rescuers are trying to locate. The team will continue their shift at 12am until 6am on Wednesday. Colin Deiner, Chief Director for Western Cape Provincial Disaster Services revealed that they are still in contact with 11 workers.

He said that they have also been communicating with four workers who are trapped in a basement. Authorities have estimated that the entire operation will take 4 to 5 days to complete. During an earlier media engagement It was revealed that the site that the building was constructed on was safe as it had its own site engineers.