Cape Town - Boasting a high success rate in preventing deaths in informal settlement fires, 200 photo electronic smoke detectors were given to residents of Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain by the City council’s fire and rescue services. There were 32 residential fires reported in Tafelsig between April last year and March this year.

Of the fires, 21 were at formal residential dwellings and 11 at informal ones. There was one death.

Tafelsig residents attended a programme yesterday at the local community hall, where officials explained fire prevention and what to do when caught in a fire.

“Fire is a reality that has affected far too many families in Tafelsig, as the statistics show. The acquisition of these smoke detectors are meant to improve fire-safety awareness, but also to safeguard our residents,” said ward councillor Sheval Arendse.

The smoke detectors have a 10-year lifespan. There is a light-sensing chamber inside the device that detects smoke. The sound of the smoke alarm will alert people in their home quickly, before the smoke overwhelms them.

Fire and rescue services station commander Sylwin Rossouw said the smoke-alarm devices would be implemented across more communities within the year, including in Vrygrond, Steenberg and Vygieskraal.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said the province’s expanded disaster management resources achieved an exceptional success rate.

“We continue to roll out our innovative system aimed at saving lives in informal settlement fires with our smoke-alarm project.

“Where this project has been rolled out, no lives have been lost.

“To date, we have rolled out 10000 smoke alarms across the province.”

