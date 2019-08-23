Many people have been having quite the laugh on social media after posts of showcasing traffic cops cutouts have gone viral. Picture: Screengrab

Cape Town - Many people have been having quite the laugh on social media after posts of showcasing traffic cops cutouts have gone viral. South African drivers often slow down at the first sight of a traffic officer at a speed trap, and will also alert other drivers to watch out for specific intersections whenever they see one. However, drivers will have to be more eagle-eyed going forward as the City' of Cape Town's traffic cop steel cut-outs have been duping everyone.

Reactions have ranged from people calling it an excellent idea, to those saying that it is too unrealistic.

Rutendo Marufu: Amazing

Schultz Karl: It isn't realistic enough. Where are the life-size cutouts of the other officers sitting nice eating KFC?

Agnes Hill: Why don’t they do the same as in the UK. There are fixed cameras every so often along the highways with a sign clearly stating the camera is coming up ahead. Drivers (most) behave responsibly when treated as such.

Scott Baird: Until a taxi decides to ride on the pavement and flattens it.

Thabang Mnguni: Too good to be true, traffic officers hide behind trees and bridges.

Brent Meyer: When the fuel prices are too high to deploy officers.

Richard Coleman, spokesperson for the City’s Traffic Services, said that they have employed the tactic since 2017 but "thus far we have only received positive feedback".

Coleman added that despite the cutouts, officers will still continue with their normal speeding operations.

"This City initiative aims to make motorists aware of the speed they are driving. Motorists would usually slow down if they are speeding and see a traffic official. Traffic Services will on a continuous basis evaluate the success of the initiative and update operational plans accordingly," Coleman said.