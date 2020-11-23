WATCH: Suspect arrested after Cape Town taxi rank shooting leaves seven injured

Cape Town – Traffic officials have apprehended a suspect, and confiscated a firearm, after seven people were shot and wounded on Monday in an alleged war between taxi drivers. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said crime experts and detectives were combing three scenes – in Old Marine Drive, Strand and Buitenkant streets – for clues after a shooting incident that left six men and one female wounded. Rwexana said unidentified suspects shot and wounded people at the Cape Town taxi station deck before fleeing in various directions while they continued firing. “Cases of attempted murder are under investigation. The suspect will appear in court once he has been charged. The possibility that the incident is related to the taxi industry is not ruled out,” she said. Emergency Medical Services and Forensic Pathology Services spokesperson Deanna Bessick said the Western Cape government health’s emergency medical services (EMS) responded to a shooting incident involving seven taxi drivers at 12pm.

Bessick said the patients were found at Old Marine Drive, the long-distance bus terminals and on the taxi rank deck.

"EMS transported four patients to hospitals nearby. The rest of the patients were transported by ER24. The patients sustained chest, shoulder and head injuries. Fortunately, there were no fatalities at the scene," she said.

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith commended the traffic officer for his lightning response in pursuing and apprehending the suspect who was armed with a 9mm firearm. “He didn’t think twice about running down an armed man so he could ensure no one else was injured and the criminal was caught.”

Smith said the officer’s bravery had ensured there would be justice for those who were shot.

