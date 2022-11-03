WATCH: Tandem paragliders execute a bumpy landing in the middle of Sea Point street

Cape Town – Sea Point residents were shocked on Wednesday morning when a tandem paraglider accompanied by a pilot landed in a busy street, slamming against a vehicle. While the duo escaped the incident unharmed, a recording of the dramatic landing was made by motorists and by-standers who shared it online, also expressing shock at catching the pair paragliding in adverse weather conditions.

Speaking to the Cape Argus, Sea Point councillor Nicola Jowell said she was also surprised that the paraglider and pilot from an unknown tandem paragliding company had taken to flying in the midst of thunderstorms, lightning and heavy winds. Jowell said: “I was really surprised when I learnt of the incident, but I also know that the companies that facilitate tandem paragliding take really good care not to injure their clients or pilots. They are very safety conscious.” As I parked in Sea Point now, really hope the people involved are okay. Landing seemed to be managed under the circumstances. Not sure about this being launched/approved with this weather? pic.twitter.com/kocwa1ArPD — Chad Saaiman (@ChadSaaiman) November 2, 2022 Jowell also said that while no one was injured in the incident residents in the area were becoming concerned about the safety aspect of the popular activity.

“Some residents are worried that someone – whether the flier, pilot or a bystander – could be hurt if the safety aspect of paragliding is not wholly considered. Take today, for example, if the two had landed in front of a moving vehicle there could have been seriously hurt and caused an accident. I think over the last two or three years we have had at least three incidents. “We haven’t had many of these incidents, I think two or three over the past few years, I recall one where a paraglider and the pilot crashed into a building.