WATCH: Taxi driver allegedly flees scene after crash leaves two dead, 15 injured

Cape Town - A Cape Town taxi driver allegedly fled the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday morning which left two people dead, and 15 others injured.

The accident took place on the N2 incoming before Jakes Gerwel Drive where a taxi driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with a lamp pole, and overturned.

City of Cape Town's executive director for safety and security, Richard Bosman, said: "At approximately 06:50 this morning we had a motor vehicle accident where a taxi lost control and collided with a lamp pole. At the scene, we had two fatalities, one adult man and one adult woman, and 15 serious injuries."

Bosman added those injured were taken to various hospitals, and the driver of the taxi fled the scene.

SAPS spokesperson, FC Van Wyk said police were alerted to the accident where a taxi carrying passengers knocked into a rail, then as a result knocked into a pole which resulted in the taxi overturning and rolling.