While everyone was shocked, the announcement of De Lille being added to the president's cabinet resulted in some of the best memes on social media. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - In what many on social media have dubbed the comeback of the year, former Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille has made a surprise addition to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet as the minister of Public Works and Infrastructure. 

De Lille, who fell out with the governing party's biggest political rivals, the Democratic Alliance, and was forced to resign as Cape Town mayor last year, returned to Parliament after her five-month-old party garnered enough votes to win two seats in the National Assembly. 

De Lille formed the party following numerous public spats and legal battles with the DA. 

In a short statement after her appointment on Wednesday night, the GOOD party leader said she was humbled to have received the call from president Cyril Ramaphosa to serve in his Cabinet.

While everyone was shocked, the announcement of De Lille being added to the president's cabinet resulted in some of the best memes on social media:

Cape Argus