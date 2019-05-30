While everyone was shocked, the announcement of De Lille being added to the president's cabinet resulted in some of the best memes on social media. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - In what many on social media have dubbed the comeback of the year, former Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille has made a surprise addition to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet as the minister of Public Works and Infrastructure. De Lille, who fell out with the governing party's biggest political rivals, the Democratic Alliance, and was forced to resign as Cape Town mayor last year, returned to Parliament after her five-month-old party garnered enough votes to win two seats in the National Assembly.

De Lille formed the party following numerous public spats and legal battles with the DA.

In a short statement after her appointment on Wednesday night, the GOOD party leader said she was humbled to have received the call from president Cyril Ramaphosa to serve in his Cabinet.

While everyone was shocked, the announcement of De Lille being added to the president's cabinet resulted in some of the best memes on social media:

Patricia De Lille right now!!



Aunty Pat ke bosso ya di boss!!! pic.twitter.com/IWwa7s0HvO — Miss Builder (@keamoagi) May 29, 2019

Aunty Pat calling Helen this morning: pic.twitter.com/TCUW174Tv6 — The Ghost Slangetjie (@ThatNomadShad) May 30, 2019

The DA shadow gavament watching De Lille be actual gavament: pic.twitter.com/6age2639Pn — Natalia Nöels 🇩🇰 (@NthabiWabi) May 29, 2019

Patricia De Lille reacts to her appointment. pic.twitter.com/yjjSfQC6AW — Uncle Afro (@Afro_M) May 29, 2019

Patricia De Lille, first in her name, the unbroken, the unshakeable, the Minister, the breaker of the DA's hearts, Mhysa.

She pulled a Bran the Broken on us

#CabinetAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/OSXbJpw3BK — MXhosakazi 👑 (@MandieTshwete) May 29, 2019

Patricia de Lille is the Brooke Logan of SA politics.#CabinetAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/incd8qnKRa — @sanesidimba (@SaneSidimba) May 29, 2019

At this rate Aunty Pat could become our first Female Pres ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/wfI8VKkJlr — Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) May 29, 2019

Aunty Pat is the living form of that they thought they buried us but didn’t know we were seeds quote. I’m so tickled. — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) May 29, 2019

Patricia De Lille walking past DA members on her way to fulfill her duties as the new Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure



#CabinetAnnoucement pic.twitter.com/2Jjzb0zNQh — Ms Adams (@LittleMzMercy) May 29, 2019

Hon. Patricia de Lille walking past the cheap seats at the next plenary: #CabinetAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/5DDjGKnMUm — fallopian fortitude (@SweetPotatoeP) May 29, 2019

I hope @PatriciaDeLille goes screaming through Cape Town, right past Helen's house, with a blue light convoy. 😂 — Clive Simpkins 🕉️ ✡️ ✝️ ☪️ ☸️ (@clivesimpkins) May 29, 2019

Aunty Pat on Power FM when asked about blue lights:



“No, no blue lights for me. I don’t want anything to do with blue.” 💀🤣 — MaDlamini (@SpokyJama) May 30, 2019