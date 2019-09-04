The Total Shutdown: Intersectional Womin's Movement Against GBV (gender-based violence) staged a silent protest outside the WEF on Africa. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency

Cape Town - On Wednesday morning, The Total Shutdown: Intersectional Womin's Movement Against GBV (gender-based violence) staged a silent protest outside the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa. Protesters gathered at the Cape Town train station where they then silently and peacefully walked to the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) to continue their protest for an hour. The silence hour ended at 10am.

The Total Shutdown protest comes following the recent headlines of violence against women and children in the country.

Uyinene Mrwetyana, Jesse Hess, Leighandré Jegels, Janika Mallo, Lynette Volschenk and Meghan Cremer were all recently murdered as a result of femicide.

The Total Shutdown protest is among several protests and marches are planned for Wednesday including one to Parliament, and petitions are doing the rounds calling for stiffer sentences and even bringing back the death penalty.

