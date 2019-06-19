Once news of the confrontation between DA MP Phumzile van Damme and a white family hit Twitter many were unsurprised saying Cape Town is known for its racism. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/ANA

Cape Town - While the V&A Waterfront said it would be investigating allegations of racism following a confrontation involving black Democratic Alliance (DA) MP, Phumzile van Damme, and a white family, social media didn't react with a lot of sympathy.

After visiting the V&A Waterfront on Monday, Van Damme tweeted that she had experienced racism and punched one of the offenders in the face in self-defence.

"The family. This lady was filming me the entire time, so I tried to take photos & that little s**t in the black t-shirt came to my face & came within my face & [said] “voetsek you black” & threw [my phone] on the ground. He was threatening violence so in self-defense I punched him in the head," Van Damme tweeted.

After her confrontation with the family, Van Damme tweeted a video of her conversation with the security manager whom she said had not acted on her complaint.V&A Waterfront spokesman Donald Kau said they had contacted Van Damme after learning of the incident and have launched an investigation into the validity of her claims.

However, once news of the confrontation hit Twitter many reacted with a lack of surprise saying that Cape Town is known for its racism.

Cape Argus