WATCH: Two children, 4 and 1, die in Cape Town informal settlement fire

Two children, 4 and 1, die in Cape Town informal settlement fire

Cape Town – Two children died in a fire which raged through their home in a Cape Town informal settlement on Monday. In a statement, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the fire occurred at the Bardale informal settlement near Blue Downs. He said the City’s Fire and Rescue Services received the emergency call just after 1pm of a structure alight in Parliament Street. Carelse said fire crews from the Mfuleni and Belhar fire stations were immediately dispatched to the scene, but upon arriving at the address they found the structure engulfed in flames. “Whilst extinguishing the fire, the crews were alerted that two persons were inside the structure.

“The bodies of two boys, aged 4 years old and 23 months, were discovered amongst the debris.

“The fire was extinguished at 1.40pm and a fire service chaplain was requested to assist the bereaved family.

“The scene was secured and handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS),” Carelse said.

Last week, the hospital at Cape Gate also caught fire. Fire crews from the Kraaifontein, Durbanville, Brackenfell and Bellville fire stations responded to the fire, which occurred at around 8pm.

At the time, Carelse said while there were no serious injuries reported, two people were treated for smoke inhalation and the first floor of the hospital had to be evacuated.

Two hours later, fire crews had managed to contain and extinguish the blaze.

The scene was handed over to the SAPS as arson was suspected.

