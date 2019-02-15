Education MEC Debbie Schäfer was at the Golden Acre Mall this morning handing out pamphlets and engaging with parents on the importance of early enrolment as well as to urge parents to enrol their children as soon as possible.

Cape Town - The provincial Education Department is encouraging parents to enrol their children for the 2020 school year, which opens today and closes on March 15. MEC Debbie Schäfer visited Golden Acre Mall engaging with parents, outlining the importance of early enrolment. “They are also encouraged to apply to at least three schools, including their closest school.”

Schäfer said the date is to give parents a whole month in which to prioritise their children’s applications for the 2020 school year, the enrolment date generally applies to pupils entering Grade R, Grade 1 and Grade 8.

“Every year, the main hindrance to placing children in schools is late enrolment and the onus is in fact on the parents to ensure that their child is enrolled in schools timeously.”

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Education MEC Debbie Schafer visited public areas to encourage parents to enrol their children for the 2020 school enrollment process. Video: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Schäfer met Mapule Makhetha, a parent who visited Gardens Commercial High School seeking enrolment for Tsepiso, 13. Makhetha said she wished her child could be enrolled in a school that will encourage her talents.

Schäfer’s spokesperson, Jessica Shelver, said this year, the Western Cape Education Department will be piloting a new online admissions website that aims to make the admission process easier.

Shelver said parents can hand in applications or use the system which is being promoted by the pilot schools.

“For all other schools, applications must still be made manually.”

She said parents will be notified of the outcome of their application on June 7, and must confirm their final decision by July 12.

Shelver admitted that there was a technical glitch on Friday morning where users could not access their profiles, but that the system has now been reset and there are currently around 3 000 users online.

"This is the whole point of running a small scale pilot before rolling it out on a larger scale so that we can pick up potential problems and/ or glitches.

"We have a team working hard to ensure issues are resolved speedily. We appreciate parents patience as we pilot this new and exciting initiative."

A link to the admissions website can be found on the WCEDs website - under the learner enrolment tab.

A list of the pilot schools is available on the WCED admissions page: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions-201920

