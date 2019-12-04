Cape Town - In 2012 while playing outside her home in Gugulethu, Cape Town, 3-year-old Cwenga Malamba was hit by a stray bullet which resulted in her losing an eye - h owever, the young girl didn't let that stop her from doing ballet.
With the support of the Social Work Child Protection Programme at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cwenga ha s since made a remarkable recovery and lives her life to the fullest.
Her mother Tobeka said that after she heard gunshots go off, she looked at the front door she saw blood at the gate.