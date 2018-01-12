"After careful consideration we have come to the decision that this proposal is not viable and will create an undue burden on ratepayers," said Grant Twigg, Cape metro leader. Picture: Henk Kruger/ African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - Cape Town’s DA executive has been on the receiving end of harsh words for their about-turn on the City’s drought charge, which they now want scrapped.

Grant Twigg, Cape metro leader, said it will recommend to the City of Cape Town caucus that the proposed drought levy not be supported at the next council meeting.

“After careful consideration we have come to the decision that this proposal is not viable and will create an undue burden on ratepayers. We believe the City should prioritise its budget and actively and robustly engage the national government on the needs of the City, as water sourcing is their core competency,” he said.

Twigg also said a final decision has not been made.

In December, the City of Cape Town approved that a special drought levy, voted in favour of by over 120 DA councillors, would be introduced in February pending public participation. “You would know there is a public participation process under way. So no final decision has been taken. We cannot burden our people further and we want this decision to be rescinded,” he said.

Xolani Sotashe, ANC Cape Town leader, said the DA’s double standards were now clearer than ever.

“Grant Twigg issued a statement calling on all members of the DA to vote against a drought levy. Let me remind Twigg that you have already voted in favour of a drought levy, hence the announcement by De Lille.

“What has changed now between our last council and now? Bloody hypocrites you set up De Lille for this drought levy. Again you have turned your backs against her on this drought levy matter as you did in the corruption scandal,” Sotashe said.

“You now want people to believe the drought levy is De Lille’s issue? We cautioned you as the ANC and you didn’t listen. Now that you are getting a backlash from communities you leave De Lille alone to deal with the consequences of your decision,” he said.

Cape Chamber of Commerce president Janine Myburgh said: “We reject the idea that some form of surcharge on water users would be appropriate to cover the revenue shortfall. You cannot punish customers for buying less of what the City cannot supply anyway.”

