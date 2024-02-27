WCED welcomes R2.549bn cash injection for Rapid School Build programme

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has received an additional R2.549 billion provisional allocation for the Rapid School Build programme in the province. This allocation follows the WCED’s application for funding through the National Budget Facility for Infrastructure.

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier said this provisional allocation over three financial years is a massive vote of confidence by the National Treasury for the Rapid School Build programme in the Western Cape. “The provisional funding is specifically allocated to building new schools that will expand the number of school places available in our province, in areas that have larger class sizes and a high demand for placement. “Learners are already in class in brand-new schools and classrooms in Belhar, Kwanokuthula, and Fisherhaven this year as a result of the programme, which is building new schools faster than ever before in poor communities where the demand for placement is the highest,” Maynier said.

Maynier further added that the department submitted a rigorous application for the funding in July 2023, competing against other departments and projects across the country. “The National Treasury has provisionally approved an allocation of R251 million in 2024/25, R1.048bn in 2025/26, and R1.25bn in 2026/27. “While this is not the entire amount we applied for, the funding will go a long way to providing certainty and stability in our infrastructure programme over the next three years,” he said.