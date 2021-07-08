WCED’s appointment of former head Brian Schreuder as advisor questioned

Cape Town - The appointment of former head of education in the Western Cape, Brian Schreuder, as an advisor to the department has raised eyebrows among the education fraternity. Schreuder, who retired in March, has been appointed on a contract to advise the department in areas that requires specialist attention, including examination administration.

Heathfield High Special Action Group chairperson Brandon de Kock said to appoint Schreuder was a smack in the faces of equally and suitably qualified candidates. ANC provincial spokesperson on education, Khalid Sayed said a month after Schreuder's retirement, they heard rumours that he was still in the employ of Western Cape Education Department (WCED). “We then posed a question for written reply to the Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, who indicated that he is no longer in the employ,” said Sayed.

He said the latest revelation came as a surprise to them. “The ANC will be asking the MEC to provide the legislature with full details of his new appointment.” However, he said they wished Schreuder well for his retirement and hoped that he would contribute in the broader thought leadership in education.

“We, however, are disappointed that he is formally in the employ of WCED at the level of the bureaucracy. If the MEC wanted his expertise she could have appointed him as her special advisor in her political office and not the department,” he said. WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said in March that the deputy director-general for curriculum and examination administration retired and at the end of that month, the chief director for examination administration was also retiring and two director posts would be vacant, leaving a large gap in the specialised field. Hammond said processes needed to be followed in terms of appointment and suitable candidates found. “This is not easy, given this very specialised field. Obviously this situation is not ideal. However, it is the position we find ourselves in,” Hammond said.

She said those posts had been advertised but required a contract position that could assist in the interim, in addition to advice in other areas. “There are very few people in the country with the knowledge and experience of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) and its administration, other than Schreuder. The DDG and chief director positions are in their final stages in terms of the appointment process.” She said Schreuder had experience in examination administration, both in the Umalusi council and standards committee dating back 20 years, and as DDG for curriculum and examination administration from 2001 to 2017 – when he was appointed as HOD.