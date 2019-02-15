Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Outgoing Western Cape Premier Helen Zille's final State of the Province address has been marred by a protest outside the legislature and heckles from the ANC inside the legislature. “We have heard enough of this we cannot be part of this sitting anymore,” the ANC’s provincial acting chairperson Khaya Magaxa said before he and other MPLs walked out of the chamber during Zille's speech.

Zille was speaking about the state of education and the challenges which the provincial Education Department is facing.

The ANC hurled insults and heckled while Zille delivered her speech and a clearly aggravated Zille said: “Speaker, I am no longer going to engage with the opposition they are ignorant and should correct themselves.”

Meanwhile, outside the legislature, the ANC was busy delivering their own SOPA in front of hundreds of supporters.

“We must deliver houses to the people of the western cape. We must move them closer the city where there are opportunities for them. We must release the land as well,” ANC elections head Ebrahim Rasool said. Rasool promised that the ANC would "cleanse" the Western Cape of the DA.

Cape Argus