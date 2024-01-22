We are family: Abrahams cousins celebrate their matric results

Cape Town - From drawing and colouring together in Grade R to walking the matric ball red carpet, five cousins celebrated together last week as they all passed matric. The cousins from the Abrahams family in Parktown were in full cheer as they celebrated their matric results, along with the class of 2023.

Eighteen-year-old twins Imaan and Ilhaam along with cousins Fawaaz, 17, Imtiyaaz, 17, and Amarah, 18, celebrated their matric results on Friday. The five made headlines in October as they accompanied each other to their matric ball. To celebrate the end of their 12-year educational journey, they walked the red carpet in front of their thrilled parents, friends and family. Imaan said that it was an amazing journey, one that she could share with her relatives.

“Alhamdulillah (praise be to God), what a journey we all experienced through sweat and tears but mainly laughter. I am grateful to have started this schooling journey together and ending it together,” she said. The teens, who attended Bridgetown High School, started school together in Grade R at Blossom Primary. After spending 12 years of their schooling together, all five relatives are going to study teaching in 2024. Picture: Supplied “Who better to have by your side than family? My sister Ilhaam and my three cousins Amarah, Fawaaz and Imtiyaaz,” Imaan said.

Asked how she felt collecting her matric results, Amarah said her nerves were all over the place. “The night before I was so nervous that I barely slept. As I got my results, I was overwhelmed because I never expected it,” Amarah told the Cape Argus. Imtiyaaz portrayed his accomplishment as “thankful”, demonstrating that Grade 12 was hard for him; however, he pushed through.

“When I saw I passed I was very happy and grateful, and all I can say to the matrics of 2024 is work hard, stay focused and don’t give up, you got this. The main thing is you are not alone and ask for help,” he said. Twins Imaan, 18,and Ilhaam, 18, along with cousins Fawaaz, 17, Imtiyaaz, 17, and Amarah, 18, celebrated their matric results on Friday. Picture:Supplied. The twins’ mother, Zoelfa Abrahams, said it was a momentous occasion for their family. “As a mother to the twins and aunt to the cousins, I can only say that I’m extremely proud of each one of them and wish them well with the journey ahead. Hard work pays off,” she said.