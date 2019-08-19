As part of Operation Lockdown integrated forces embarked on various law-enforcement operations over the weekend, SAPS spokesperson Novela Potelwa said. File picture:Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - As part of Operation Lockdown, police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said integrated forces embarked on various operations over the weekend that resulted in a significant reduction in serious violent crimes and 284 arrested for an array of crimes. Potelwa said operations comprising roadblocks, raids, search and seizures and tracing of wanted suspects saw SAPS, metro police, traffic and SANDF members deployed to various parts of Khayelitsha, Blue Downs, Nyanga, Cape Town, Mitchell’s Plain and Tygerberg clusters.

"A total of 284 arrests were made from the operations that were conducted from Thursday till Sunday. Of the figure of arrests, 98 were wanted suspects on a series of crimes ranging from theft, burglary to rape and attempted murder as well as murder," Potelwa said.

She said ten arrests were made for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

"A total of five firearms were confiscated, a zip (homemade) gun and sizeable quantities of an assortment of ammunition were seized."

Some of the confiscations or seizures and arrests from the operations, included 11 people arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, 67 suspects arrested for possession of drugs such as dagga, mandrax tablets, crystal meth (tik) and heroin.

Potelwa said 43 knives were confiscated and 37 suspects arrested for dangerous weapons.

"A total of 29 suspects were arrested for illegal dealing in liquor and 1796 litres of alcohol were seized."

She said meanwhile major roadblocks were executed on highways such as the N2, N7 and N1 as a crime prevention measure.

"The integrated forces remain committed to rooting out serious and violent crimes in all affected communities of the Western Cape and plans are afoot for more intelligence-led operations to take place."

Potelwa said the entirety of Operation Lockdown was initiated in July as a response to the plea for intervention from communities about serious and violent crimes plaguing the Cape Flats and other townships in the Cape Town metropole.

She said the forces include various units of the SAPS, Metro police, traffic officials and the SANDF.

[email protected]