Welfare groups fear for chicks and rabbits over Easter

Cape Town - Animal welfare organisations are encouraging parents not to buy a bunny for their children this Easter as chicks and rabbits could end up paying a heavy price. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA and Barefoot Rescue have noticed a rise in people gifting chicks or rabbits to children without considering proper care and long-term responsibilities.

They have also noticed when people realise this they often dump the pet. Director of Barefoot Rescue, Michelle du Toit, said they understand the magic of Easter but are against the giving of any animals as gifts. “Adopting any pet needs to be a family decision. The family needs to be adequately informed about the care of the new family member to make an educated decision.

“Rabbits are very misunderstood mammals and have been used and abused by people for too long,” she said. Spokesperson for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, Belinda Abraham, said any pet acquisition should be a wellthought-through process. “Impulse buys without considering an animal’s welfare often result in suffering that arises from neglect. Despite their cute and fluffy appearance, rabbits are not cuddly creatures, and they’re definitely not low-maintenance pets.

“They have certain needs that young children cannot possibly be expected to meet. In short, it’s not fair to the child or the rabbit,” she said. Anyone found guilty of animal abandonment could be fined up to R40 000 or sentenced to 12 months in prison. Abraham added that animals rely entirely on their human caregivers for their physical and emotional needs.