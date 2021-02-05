Wellington man busted with drugs worth more than R175 000

Cape Town - A man from Wellington in the Western Cape appeared in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court on Friday after police busted him with drugs with an estimated street value of R175 000. In a statement released on Friday, provincial police spokesperson André Traut said members of the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Boland K9 unit arrested the suspect. He said the suspect was found in possession of methamphetamine and mandrax. “The suspect was apprehended in possession of tik and mandrax with an estimated street value of R175 000 when his vehicle was searched during an operation in Wellington. “In addition to the drugs, an amount of R3 550 believed to be the proceeds of crime was also confiscated,” Traut said.

He confirmed the suspect will be appearing in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

An 18-year-old man was arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm in Elsies River. Photo: SAPS

In a separate incident, Traut said an 18-year-old suspect was arrested in Elsies River for the possession of an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and mandrax.

Traut said police in the area were determined to root out gang-related crime.

“Elsies River police reacted to information of a suspicious person in Tiara Street in Leonsdale yesterday and apprehended an 18-year-old suspect in possession of an unlicensed .357 Magnum, six rounds of ammunition and mandrax,” Traut said.

He said the suspect had been detained and was expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In an unrelated incident, a 36-year-old man in Fisantekraal was arrested after he was found in possession of cannabis with an estimated value of R11 000 on Wednesday.

Traut said in addition to the arrests, officers also searched 116 vehicles at four separate roadblocks in the Khayelitsha, Ravensmead and Gugulethu areas.

African News Agency (ANA)