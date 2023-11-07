Wesbank girl, 12, shot dead after gunmen allegedly opened fire during load shedding

Cape Town - A 12-year-old girl from Wesbank has died after gunmen allegedly opened fire on a group of children during load shedding on Sunday night. Kelly-Amber Koopman’s mother Undean said she could not believe her eyes as she watched her first born being declared dead in Ou Plaas Street.

“Kelly lives with her granny and we live on the other side. I was at home when people came running and screaming that Kelly was shot. The load shedding started just after 10pm and she was sitting with a group of friends. “They are all youngsters and at school, and they just shot them. When I got there they told me she didn’t make it. I could not believe it,” said the heartbroken mother. She said while standing at the crime scene she was informed that the Grade 7 pupil from Wesbank Primary School was shot in the head.

Udean Koopman mom of Kelly Amber Koopman. Picture: Patrick Louw Great grandmother Francis Gordon, 82, who raised Kelly describes her as an obedient child and says her heart is shattered by the shooting. Picture: Patrick louw Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the shooting and said Mfuleni police are now investigating a murder and two attempted murder cases after two boys, aged 15 and 17, were also injured in the shooting. “Both injured victims were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The body of the deceased was transported to the mortuary. Circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation. The motive behind the incident is unknown at this stage.” Great grandmother Francis Gordon, 82, who raised Kelly-Amber, describes her as an obedient child.