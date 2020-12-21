Western Cape announces changes to health-care services, and here’s how they impact you

WITH the increase in hospitalisations due to the second wave of Covid-19 infections, the Western Cape Government has made the following changes to its current health service delivery offering:

The Health Department has restricted in-hospital visits. Non-urgent outpatient appointments will be postponed and patients given alternative dates.

Patients who are in hospital but stable will be discharged for further management at home or at a step-down facility, and non-urgent elective surgery will be postponed and patients provided with a later date.

Outreaches from district and regional hospitals will also be suspended.

The Health Department has also urged patients to only access emergency centres for listed emergencies, and that patients with non-emergencies should access health-care services at the nearest clinic.