Western Cape Blood Service launches its biggest donation campaign ahead of Christmas

Cape Town - The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) is set to launch its biggest blood drive this coming weekend. The campaign which is set to go live on Saturday, will be active in ten malls across the province as the WCBS attempts to collect 1000 units of blood.

WCBS Public Relations Manager Marike Gevers, said that the service always aimed for at least a 5-day bloodstock. But currently there was only a 2-day supply in O+ and a 4-day supply in O- and A+ blood groups, prompting them to get creative to replenish its stock. She said: “There are multiple reasons for blood shortages. Blood stocks tend to decline during the winter months, as people suffer from colds and flu and subsequently are unable to donate blood. “The Covid-19 pandemic also added extra pressure on the blood stocks. The cold weather also affects the turnout at blood donation clinics,” Gevers said.

“Our campaign 1 day–10 malls–1000 units of blood will be the first of its kind, and the biggest we have ever attempted to do. To achieve it, we are calling on all eligible donors to give their Christmas gift early this year and donate some blood. A single donation can save up to 3 lives,” she said. The WCBS has partnered with malls Blue Route, Kenilworth Centre, N1 City, Tygervalley mall, Capegate, Bayside, Promenade, Somerset mall, Whale Coast mall and Langeberg mall. Give your Christmas gift early this year. On Saturday, 30 October 2021 we will have 10 blood drives at malls across the Western Cape in an effort to collect 1000 units of blood. Find more details on our website: https://t.co/mHzipJC7qc #DoSomethingRemarkableDonateBlood #TheWCBS pic.twitter.com/6ShF0WC6GN — Western Cape Blood Service (@The_WCBS) October 25, 2021 On Saturday, October 30, the malls will have active WCBS stalls open from 9 am until 4 pm.