Western Cape contemplating its own restrictions amid Covid-19 resurgence

Cape Town – Western Cape Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete has said the department has made recommendations to the provincial cabinet about exploring local restrictions as the province experiences a resurgence in Covid-19 cases. Premier Alan Winde said there was an established Covid-19 resurgence in the Western Cape, and the province would be getting tougher on people not obeying covid-19 safety regulations. Winde said: “We are deeply concerned about the growing number of Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in the province, which can now be considered as an established resurgence. “A resurgence is when the number of active cases increases, week-on-week, by more than 20%. Over the last week alone, the province has witnessed a 52.1% jump in new cases, with an established pattern over time. “We must be under no illusion as to how serious the situation is, and how quickly it can deteriorate further. I can assure you that our economy cannot afford a further lockdown.”

Areas where it's spreading quickest include Bellville, Claremont, Delft, Dunoon, Grassy Park, Gugulethu, Hanover Park, Kuils River, Lentegeur, Lotus River, Macassar, Milnerton, Nyanga, Ottery, Parklands, Parow, Pinelands, Rocklands, Rondebosch, Sea Point, Somerset West, Strand, Tafelsig and Wynberg.

1 020 people have been hospitalised with 187 in ICU or high care, according to Winde.

The province recorded 7 792 active Covid-19 infections, 127 403 confirmed cases and 115 017 recoveries, as of 1pm on Thursday. The death toll currently stands at 4 594. About 762 455 tests have been conducted.

Dr Cloete said: “We made a recommendation to the provincial cabinet about exploring local restrictions. The premier said a special team would meet on Friday, as of when we will be putting specific details on what the restrictions are. By next week there should be more clarity on exactly what these local restrictions will be.

“In the face of these increasing infections, it would be the responsible thing to do.”

Cloete said 115 healthcare workers in the province had been infected by the resurgence over the last week. “The week before, there were 54 infected health workers. You can see there’s been a 50% increase from 54 to 115 out of an overall number of 4 543 new cases in the Western Cape over the last week alone.”

Meanwhile, Winde said: “Members of the public, businesses and other organisations have been urged to report violations of Covid-19 protocols immediately so that our teams can take action immediately.”

Residents can report violations using the online complaint form available, https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-business-safety-complaint-form or Dial *134*234# to report non-compliance of public transport.

Cape Argus