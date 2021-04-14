Western Cape dam levels decline by 1.6%, but still better than 2019

Cape Town - The Western Cape Water Supply System (WCWSS) which comprises the six largest dams in the province, has declined by 1.6% since last week, according to the current hydrological report from the national Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS). DWS spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “The bulk of Western Cape dams are generally better off than in the last three years.” “Nevertheless, the Gouritz River catchment system is still in a dire state, characterised by low dam levels for the last five years. More rains are required to recharge dams levels significantly in this region.” Ratau said the Theewaterskloof Dam, which is the largest dam in the province, is enjoying a better yield which is over 70%. He said this was directly related to collaborative water conservation efforts coupled with necessary enforcement activities. Three years ago the dam was less than 20% full.

The DWS said that the Bulshoek, Keerom and Steynskloof are the only dams that decreased by more than 5% this week.

Mayco member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg said Cape Town dam levels had decreased slightly to 71.2% during the past week.

“The dams supplying the Cape Town metro decreased by 0.6% in the last week, from 71.8% the previous week.

“Daily water consumption for the same period increased to 783 million litres per day, compared to 780 million litres the week before. At the same time last year, dam levels were at 56.7%.”

Meanwhile, DWS Western Cape has said it is very concerned about the acts of vandalism of water and sanitation infrastructure.

Spokesperson Malusi Rayi said: “The department condemns the acts of vandalism of infrastructure. Such conduct has implications on service delivery, compliance of municipalities and water wastage which cannot be afforded in the midst of unreliable rainfall.

“We will monitor the water situation in the province and take appropriate steps to ensure sustainable water availability.”

Cape Argus