Western Cape dams almost filled to the brim thanks to good rainfall

Cape Town - With a cold front making landfall this morning in the south-western parts of the Western Cape, the provincial government says dam levels across the province are more than 20% higher than they were at the same time last year. According to the provincial government, the latest average dam level in the Western Cape was 71.5%, compared with 53% in the same period last year.

The latest average level of dams providing water to the City of Cape Town was 93% (2020: 72%). Good rainfall over the past 10 days has resulted in the largest dams in the province filling rapidly. The Clanwilliam dam increased from 23.6% to 94.2% in the past 10 days. The Theewaterskloof dam, which is the biggest dam in the Western Cape, was at 99.5% of its capacity.