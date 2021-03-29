Western Cape ditches need for environmental commissioner

Cape Town - The provincial government has proposed the repeal of a long-standing provision of the province’s constitution that creates the post of an environmental commissioner. The proposal was made during a briefing to the standing committee on the premier and constitutional matters on the Western Cape first amendment bill. Provincial environmental governance director Charmaine Maré said: “The financial funding required for the effective functioning of the office of the commissioner for the environment would amount to R12.4 million in the first year plus additional start-up costs of R3 million.” Premier Alan Winde said that creating the office would be an expensive duplication of roles and responsibilities. He was backed by Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell. “Between the national and provincial governments we have adequate legislation and that is besides the cost,” said Bredell.

Taking on Winde and Bredell over their commitment to a federal system, committee member Peter Marais (Freedom Front Plus) said: “The main thing you are griping about is cost. Yet the DA supports federalism. Did you think federalism was cheap?”

Marais said: “Federalism is the most expensive constitutional system, but also the most effective and efficient. So why make a cost of R12m the issue?

“The question is why is money the issue here when we could give the premier and the province more oversight powers and more effective regulation of environmental issues, which are a big factor in the Western Cape?”

Winde said: “Our argument on this issue from day one has been that there is more than sufficient legislation in place and creating the office would be a duplication.

“When the writers of the provincial constitution came up with the creation of the office, the country did not have in place a raft of world-class environmental legislation.”

Provincial leader of the Opposition Cameron Dugmore (ANC) said: “The original amendment proposed provided for a situation where the appointment of an environmental commissioner would be discretionary. Why has the provincial government removed this provision?”

Maré said: “Policy and law reforms have given us enough legislation to deal with any environmental issues.”

Cape Argus