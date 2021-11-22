Western Cape DRM providing aid after heavy flooding and storm damage in George
Cape Town –The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre says it is supporting the ongoing storm in the Southern Cape and that the Garden Route Joint Operations Committee (JOC) was activated early this morning.
This follows multiple reports of heavy flooding and some storm damage continues to be reported following heavy rainfall overnight that is continuing in George and surrounding areas this morning.
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said: “Since this morning, the NSRI in Wilderness and Southern Cape were assisting the Garden Route Disaster Risk Management and Emergency Services, Western Cape Government Health EMS, Fire and Rescue Services, police and emergency services at flood-related incidents in the George area and Wilderness area.”
Lambinon said people were assisted out of their homes that were affected by the flooding and there were currently a few entrapments, but none of a serious nature.
“At this stage it's more about monitoring and assisting wherever necessary. No injuries have been reported,” said Lambinon.
Media liaison officer James-Brent Styan said provincial and Municipal Disaster Management Centres as well as emergency services have been activated while schools were closed early this morning for all learners except matriculants.
Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell urged people living and travelling in affected regions to be aware of the weather conditions.
“We are aware of severe localised flooding, strong running water and difficult driving conditions across the region with George particularly impacted.
“Several clinics have been affected and there are reports of some localised flooding at the George Mediclinic which is being attended to.
“Driving may be particularly hazardous on the rural gravel roads. If possible, stay indoors and off the roads and avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams,” said Bredell.
The SA Weather Service informed the province that adverse conditions including thundershowers and further rainfall may be expected to continue across large parts of the Western Cape until the weekend.