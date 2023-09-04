Western Cape Education Department teachers honoured at awards ceremony

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has honoured its best teachers at an awards ceremony at Kelvin Grove in Newlands. This is the 23rd year teachers have been honoured in this way.

Education MEC David Maynier said: “These awards give us the opportunity to celebrate the incredible work teachers in our public schools do every day, and to recognise excellent teaching practice.” The winners are: Excellence in Grade R Teaching – Hester Horn from Paul Greyling Primary School in Fish Hoek; Excellence in Primary School Teaching (Grades 1-7) – Dillon Henwood from Elnor Primary School in Elsies River; Excellence in Primary School Leadership – Mogamat Rosdine Desai from Heideveld Primary School in Heideveld; Excellence in Secondary School Teaching (Grades 8-12) – Natasha Smith from Apex High School in Eerste River; Excellence in Secondary School Leadership, – Mzoliswa Michael Mavovana from Hector Peterson Secondary School in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein; Excellence in Special Needs Teaching – Jasmin Joy Meyer from Dorothea Special School in Cloetesville, Stellenbosch; Excellence in Special Needs School Leadership – Taswald Andrews from Florida School of Skills in Ruyterwacht; Excellence in Teaching Maths (GET) – Shariefa Clark from Beacon Hill High School in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain; Excellence in Teaching Maths (FET) – Nomakwezi Mayekiso from Siphamandla Secondary School in Kuyasa, Khayelitsha; Excellence in Teaching Natural Sciences – Clemence Thomas from Touwsrivier Primary School in Touws Rivier; Excellence in Teaching Physical Sciences – Cyril Goldstone from Bloubergrant High School in Blouberg Rise, Cape Town; Excellence in Technology – Enhanced Teaching and Learning – Shanley Amy Cyster from Dorothea Special School in Stellenbosch. Best Teacher Award went to Lizette Schroeder from Protea Heights Academy in Brackenfell.

The Kader Asmal Lifetime Achievement Award was won by Siddieka Hassen from Capricorn Primary School in Vrygrond. The 14 provincial winners will represent the province at the National Teaching Awards on October 5. There will be one nominee from each province, per category. Last year, four WCED teachers won in the national awards, with two runners-up.

Hassen from Rondebosch East, who started teaching in 1982, said: “This award affirms my decision over 42 years ago to become an educator. “This represents the contribution of all educators who work tirelessly to improve the lives of children who are our future leaders. “It also gave me an opportunity to reflect on 42 years of being in education, and the impact and differences I have made in the two schools I served at during this period.”

Smith from Eerste River said she chose to pursue the profession as she wanted to make a difference in the Eerste River community. “As I grew up here and went to school here, I realised that quality education is needed and that is my passion and my drive. I want to be an example to the scholars to show that your area does not define where you are going in life, and it starts with quality education.” Smith created a YouTube channel to provide tutoring for those who can’t afford in-person tutoring.

Heideveld Primary School principal Desai started teaching in 1986. “Education is the most important aspect of people’s lives because all major professions need a teacher. The award means a lot. It’s an honour yet a humbling experience. But at the end of the day, it’s teamwork,” he said. “What is important is to work as a team and to go beyond compliance. As an outstanding leader, you go beyond the policy document. It’s the pedagogical triangle of parent, learner, teacher.