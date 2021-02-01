Western Cape has spent over R1.8bn between April and December in Covid-19 fight

Cape Town – The Western Cape government has spent more than R1.8 billion, according to the latest Covid-19 procurement expenditure report from April to December 2020. The Procurement Disclosure Report was released on Sunday, where it was revealed that for the period April 1, 2020 to December 31, the department’s total Covid-19 expenditure was R1.851bn, while provincial public entities spent R2.980 million. The purpose of the Procurement Disclosure Report is to provide transparency on procurement within the Western Cape government. The report aims to provide accurate and credible information. Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, said that a total of R869.660 million, or 46.89% of all Covid-19 expenditure by provincial departments and public entities, was spent on small, medium and micro-enterprises (SMMEs), which has exceeded the national target of 30%. “Total Covid-19 procurement expenditure for December 2020 amounted to R78 119 467.65, of which R78 055 122.04 was spent by provincial departments and R64 332.61 by public entities,” he said.

The report showed that for the month of December, the departments of Health; Transport and Public Works and the Premier undertook the bulk of expenditure in the Western Cape.

The departments of Health and Transport and Public Works focused on non-personal protective equipment expenditure such as infrastructure, human resource services, accommodation and meals; and the Department of the Premier on Covid-19 related communication and advertising in respect of prevention awareness and behaviour change.

Of the total Covid-19 expenditure by provincial departments for December 2020, 64.7% (R50 080m) benefited SMMEs, while 80.80% (R51 983.96) of the total Covid-19 expenditure by provincial public entities benefited SMMEs.

Monthly reporting on all Covid-19 procurement expenditure transactions is available via the National Treasury Covid-19 dashboard with a summary report provided by the Provincial Treasury in the report.

Maynier added the provincial treasury would also produce a quarterly and annual summary report on all Covid-19 procurement expenditure to streamline reporting requirements and provide a more beneficial insight into Covid-19 expenditure over a longer consolidated period.

The full report can be accessed at: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/provincial-treasury/files/atoms/files/PDR%20Issue%207%20-%2031-1-2021.pdf

Cape Argus