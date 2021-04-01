Western Cape has spent R1.9bn on Covid-19-related expenditure report shows

Cape Town - In the ninth Covid-19 procurement report by the Western Cape government, it shows that to date R1.957 billion has been spent on Covid-19-related expenditure.

The monthly Procurement Disclosure Report by the Western Cape treasury is meant to affirm “our commitment to transparency and clean government in the Western Cape” said Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC, David Maynier.

“This edition of the monthly Procurement Disclosure Report confirms that, to date, R1.957 billion has been committed towards Covid-19-related expenditure across departments and public entities in the 2020/21 financial year in the Western Cape.

“For the period 1 April 2020 to 28 February 2021, provincial departments’ total Covid-19 expenditure was R1.954 billion, while provincial public entities spent R3.02 million,” Maynier said.

“A total of R919.32 million, or 46.97%, of all Covid-19 expenditure by provincial departments and public entities was spent with small, medium and micro-enterprises (SMMEs), which exceeds the national target of 30%.”