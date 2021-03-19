Western Cape Health Department calls for heightened Covid-19 vigilance

Cape Town - The provincial health department has entered a period of heightened vigilance with regard to Covid-19 infections, even as the Western Cape emerges from the second wave. This was the key point made by both head of health Dr Keith Cloete and Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo during the regular weekly digital news conference to update the public on the virus. Dr Cloete said: “It is important to note that with relatively small absolute numbers of cases, the percentage increase of cases can vary quite dramatically.” While overall Covid-19 cases in the Metro had decreased by 11% in the past week, a cluster of cases had been discovered in Mitchells Plain. Dr Cloete said: “What we’ve seen in Mitchells Plain and the western sub-districts of the Metro is a slight increase from very low numbers, but these are the kind of things we’re going to start seeing from now on.”

He said: “The team in Mitchells Plain has gone in and examined the situation and have actually located a cluster but have contained it in Mitchells Plain.

“In the rural areas, the cases generally increase over 1% again from a low base. However the Cape Winelands District has seen an increase in cases, there have been very clear clusters identified there,” said Cloete.

Dr Cloete said the most notable increases were in Drakenstein, Stellenbosch, Witzenberg and Laingsburg but these clusters had been identified and were being managed.

While there was reason to be excited – provincial health care workers were finally getting protected from Covid-19 after exactly a month of vaccinations in the province – Mbombo has urged people in the province to be as cautious as ever about spreading and contracting the virus.

Mbombo said: “We need to be aware that while health care workers are being innoculated, the majority of people, the general public, have not been and continue to be at the highest risk of being infected and infecting others, especially those from the vulnerable groups.”

She said: “Starting with this long Human Rights Day weekend we are heading into a season of holidays when people tend to get together.

"As a department we would urge everyone to remember the virus is not over yet. It will not be safe until at least 67% of the population has been vaccinated,” said Mbombo.

She said during this time it was crucial to avoid crowded places and gatherings in small, poorly ventilated spaces.

“While it is still warm, try and be out in the open as much as you can,” said Mbombo.

Cape Argus