Western Cape High Court rejects appeal by man arrested with a gun while out on bail

Cape Town - The Western Cape High Court has rejected an appeal against the refusal by a magistrate at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court to grant bail to a person who was arrested for possession of a firearm and dealing in drugs while out on bail for assault. Moegamat Zameer Levy was arrested on July 29 last year and before that arrest, Levy faced charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and pointing a gun at someone July 19.

After the first arrest Levy was released on R1 000 bail. After his second arrest, the magistrate denied him bail and it was this denial that took Levy to the High Court to launch his appeal. In the magistrate’s court the investigating officer opposed bail and said on July 29 police had entered Levy’s premises after a tip-off from the public that Levy was dealing in drugs and had a gun on his property.

When they raided the property the police found a 7.65 calibre Browning under Levy’s mattress and “a lot of drugs in the room”. The police told the magistrate that they had arrested Levy but investigations in the matter were still incomplete as the ballistic and medical report of the complainant on the assault charge were still outstanding. They opposed bail because Levy had been found in possession of a gun and drugs despite having been out on bail for just two weeks.