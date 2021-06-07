Western Cape human settlements department head Jacqueline Samson steps down

Cape Town - Western Cape MEC of Human Settlements Tertuis Simmers has wished the outgoing head of the provincial department of human settlements, Jacqueline Samson, well.

Samson will formally be leaving her post as head of department (HOD) today. She began with her duties on January 1, 2020.

Simmers said she had expressed the desire to return to her field of expertise, which is planning.

“As a registered town and regional planner, and having worked in this department as chief director: planning since July 2008, Ms Samson was presented with an opportunity to explore this, and has opted to do so.

“Our current chief director: implementation, Ms Phila Mayisela, has been appointed acting HOD,” Simmers said.

“I’d like to reassure our residents and stakeholders that we will continue to provide the same level of service to the public and to promote equitable access to economic and social opportunities as well as improve the living conditions of Western Cape residents.”

Simmers said that the Western Cape government remained committed to accelerating human settlement delivery, while promoting social inclusion.

