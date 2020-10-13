Western Cape municipalities’ focus is getting economies back to normal, says MEC

Cape Town - Western Cape municipalities are turning their primary attention towards initiatives aimed at getting local economies back on track following the extended lockdown period.

MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell said the economic impact on municipalities caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has been severe; but municipal services are back to normal in line with Covid-19 health and safety measures.

He said community screenings, roadblocks and humanitarian relief efforts driven by municipalities, continue across the province.

“Our municipalities are very reliant on tourism and the hospitality sector and that has been one sector hard hit by the lockdown and accompanying regulations. Efforts to get the economy back on track, continues from all sectors of society including the private sector, government entities, municipalities and private businesses, continues across the province.”

He also broke down some of the latest efforts being done in some municipalities across the province: