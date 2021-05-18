Western Cape opens 75 access centres to help register residents for Covid-19 vaccine

Cape Town - Residents in the Western Cape who have trouble registering for South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination programme can now visit any of the province’s 75 access centres, Premier Alan Winde said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Winde said the centres had been opened following the completion of training by staff of the health department.

The programme gives free internet access to residents in communities across the province, with a special focus on rural areas where it is needed the most.

“We have made these centres available for registration because no person should be left behind in this vaccination programme because they do not have internet access. We are all in this together, and every life matters to us,” Winde said.

He called on the private sector and civil society organisations to help residents register online as required to get the jab.

South Africa this week launched the second phase of its national Covid-19 vaccination campaign targeting those aged 60 years and older. The first phase targeted health workers.

“If you are not yet eligible for your vaccine, you can assist those in your family and community to register for their vaccines,” Winde said.

Africa’s most developed country has to date recorded more than 1.6 million cases of the coronavirus, by far the highest tally on the continent. Of these, over 1.5 million people have subsequently recovered, but 55 260 have succumbed to the virus.

African News Agency (ANA)