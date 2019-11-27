Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will undergo an HIV test and the associated counselling, on Thursday in the run-up to World Aids Day. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will undergo an HIV test and the associated counselling, on Thursday in the run-up to World Aids Day.

Commemorated on December 1 each year, World Aids Day presents an opportunity for humanity worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an Aids-related illness.

The day aims to raise awareness of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) epidemic, increase knowledge of and combat the stigmas associated with the disease.

This year's theme focuses on the role of communities in the response to HIV and Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (Aids).

Winde said: "Communities of activists, health care workers, civil society, counselling groups and medicine adherence groups have all played an important role in developing our understanding of the disease, and fighting its spread. But we cannot forget our individual responsibilities as citizens.

"Knowing your status will not only help you access the correct care if you are HIV positive, but can help to prevent the spread of the disease. Regular testing, combined with safe practices and responsible behaviours is the first step in fighting the HIV epidemic."

Last year Mayco member for Safety and Security; and Social Services JP Smith said that he was extremely pleased with the level of HIV testing conducted in the Cape Town metropole, as between October 2017 and September, there were 1 065 386 HIV tests recorded – the highest ever in a single year.

