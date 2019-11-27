Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will undergo an HIV test and the associated counselling, on Thursday in the run-up to World Aids Day. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will undergo an HIV test and the associated counselling, on Thursday in the run-up to World Aids Day. Commemorated on December 1 each year, World Aids Day presents an opportunity for humanity worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an Aids-related illness.

The day aims to raise awareness of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) epidemic, increase knowledge of and combat the stigmas associated with the disease.

This year's theme focuses on the role of communities in the response to HIV and Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (Aids).

Winde said: "Communities of activists, health care workers, civil society, counselling groups and medicine adherence groups have all played an important role in developing our understanding of the disease, and fighting its spread. But we cannot forget our individual responsibilities as citizens.