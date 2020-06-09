Western Cape receiving ventilator donations from the US

Cape Town - The Western Cape needs external help, including additional funding and health personnel, to fight Covid-19 infections, said President Cyril Ramaphosa. In his weekly letter to the nation published on Monday, Ramaphosa said: “I was impressed by the preparations the Western Cape is making to contain infections and to ensure that there are enough beds, staff and medical supplies to accommodate the rapidly increasing number of people needing hospitalisation.” However, Ramaphosa said: “Even with the preparations they have made, they will need more bed capacity as the disease reaches its peak.They need help from outside the province. “We must mobilise and deploy all the necessary resources we have in the country. We need an integrated strategy that brings together the national, provincial and local spheres of government,” said Ramaphosa. He added: “The Western Cape is the epicentre of coronavirus infections in South Africa, with about two thirds of all confirmed cases.

“What this tells us is that no part of the country is an island and that all South Africans, no matter where they live, need to remain vigilant and prepared,” said Ramaphosa.

“After the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape is the province with the fastest-growing proportion of people infected. And we know that some of the infections in the province were the result of people travelling from the Western Cape.”

Premier Alan Winde said: “I see that the president has got us extra test kits coming in, also from other nations, and it looks like some of our testing backlog is going to reduce. That’s really exciting.

“This week we have donations of ventilators coming in from the US, and hopefully other nations will play their part,” said Winde.

During his weekly Facebook broadcast on Monday, Winde said: “Our epidemiologists say our numbers are still on track. They have not doubled in less than eight days, although sometimes I do think these numbers look a little bit scary.”

He added: “We need to make sure that under lockdown level 3, the regulations are really adhered to.

“I noticed that since alcohol sales were allowed last week, some beds in our trauma units and hospitals are starting to fill up with alcohol-related trauma, and that is just not on.

“We have spent all this time and energy to make sure that our health response is ready, we fought really hard to make sure that we get level 3 in this province, and now I’m being let down and we cannot allow this to happen,” he said.

