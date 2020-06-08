Western Cape records 24 more Covid-19 deaths while cases increase to 32 048

Cape Town – The Western Cape has recorded 24 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 798.

As of 1pm on Monday, 8 June, the Western Cape had 12 149 active Covid-19 cases, 32 048 confirmed cases and 19 101 recoveries. There are 1 156 people in hospital, of which 194 in ICU or high care.

Premier Alan Winde has extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as the coronavirus continues to spread in the province.

The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced.

Picture: Western Cape Government

Vulnerable Groups:

Premier Alan Winde said the provincial Department of Social Development is providing additional support to old aged homes to help fight Covid-19, which includes testing and screening, and specialised training in infection prevention.

He added that an additional R1.755 million in funding has also been allocated to old aged homes.