Western Cape records 24 more Covid-19 deaths while cases increase to 32 048
Cape Town – The Western Cape has recorded 24 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 798.
As of 1pm on Monday, 8 June, the Western Cape had 12 149 active Covid-19 cases, 32 048 confirmed cases and 19 101 recoveries. There are 1 156 people in hospital, of which 194 in ICU or high care.
Premier Alan Winde has extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as the coronavirus continues to spread in the province.
The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced.
Vulnerable Groups:
Premier Alan Winde said the provincial Department of Social Development is providing additional support to old aged homes to help fight Covid-19, which includes testing and screening, and specialised training in infection prevention.
He added that an additional R1.755 million in funding has also been allocated to old aged homes.
"We have also made 15 00 masks available to homes across the province and provided 5000 face shields to over 100 homes.
"The Western Cape Government’s Department of Health still continues to deliver chronic medication to stable patients at their homes so that they do not have to leave home to fetch them at healthcare facilities.
"The Department has also prioritized healthcare workers, the elderly and chronic patients for the flu vaccine, to ensure that their immune systems are not further compromised by contracting the flu," Winde said.
"Our risk adjusted testing strategy also ensures that while the testing backlog persists, tests should be reserved for those who are experiencing symptoms and who need tests most: healthcare workers, people in hospital, those over the age of 55, and those with co-morbidities."
Cape Argus