According to the City of Cape Town: “The City has three operational landfill sites. These are Bellville South, Coastal Park and Vissershok Landfills.”
The Bellville South site is in Sacks Circle, while the Coastal Park landfill is in Muizenberg. Both facilitate the disposal of general waste which cannot be reused or recycled, but there is also a drop-off facility on site for recyclables.
Vissershok Landfill is close to Table View is for the disposal of general and low to medium hazardous waste which cannot be reused or recycled. There is also a drop-off facility for recyclables.
Meanwhile, according to the Western Cape Integrated Waste Management Plan 2017-2022 by 2017, 93 out of 164 landfills in the Western Cape have closed, having reached the end of their natural lifespans.