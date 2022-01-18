Western Cape satisfied with dam levels across the province despite seeing a slight drop

Cape Town - The Western Cape government is satisfied with the levels for dams providing water to the city, which stand at 90.6%, even though there has been a slight drop from the 92.2% recorded in the previous week. At the same time last year, the dams providing water for Cape Town were 87% full.

Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell said that at this stage, in the hot summer season, the dam levels across the province were still looking good. He said the average level for dams across the Western Cape this week stood at 78%, slightly down from last week’s 79.7%, but this was still significantly better than the same time last year when the average provincial dam levels stood at 67.7%. “The good rainfall received during the winter months are still evident in our dams throughout the province. We are now heading into the second half of summer, and this is the time of the year when we start asking if our reserves will last until the next rain season in the coming winter.”