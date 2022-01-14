Western Cape sees an increase in Covid-19 vaccinations compared to last week

Cape Town -- THE Western Cape Health Department has announced that as the festive season draws to a close, they are starting to see an uptick in vaccinations administered. The province said that at the start of the new year their weekly uptake increased slowly, but they “are optimistic this will go back to where it was a few weeks back”.

For the first four days of this week until January 13th, 41 518 vaccines were administered compared to the previous full week (January 3rd-9th) when only 34 571 vaccines were administered, due to the holidays. These totals are already pointing towards positive signs, the province said. To date, the Western Cape Health Department has administered 4 563 935 vaccines with 54% (of the adult population) having received their primary vaccine of which 47.25% already being fully vaccinated.

Vaccination performance per age bracket as of January 13th: 60 years and older – 520 619 people (72%) of people have been vaccinated of which 67.44% were fully vaccinated

50-59 age group -- 432 117 (63.16%) of people have been vaccinated with 58.66% already fully vaccinated

35-49 age group -- 839 212 (55.51%) of people have been vaccinated with 49.83% fully vaccinated

18-34 age group – 875 023 (42.52%) have been vaccinated with 34.46% fully vaccinated

In addition, 131 732 of those aged 12-17 have also taken up their vaccination. The province said that they have also seen a similar increase in the uptake of booster vaccines. “Since the announcement of the availability of booster doses for all eligible age groups, 23 044 people have already taken up this opportunity for added protection.

“If you have already received your one dose of J&J more than two months ago, or your two doses of Pfizer, at least six months ago, we encourage you to also go for your booster dose,” they said. “The good news is you do not have to wait for a reminder SMS for your booster but can go to a vaccination site without it.” Hazel Malherbe (72) from Sencit Old Age Home in Strand receiving her Pzifer booster vaccination. Picture: Supplied The provincial health department also highlighted new data on vaccine efficacy against Covid-19.

“If you are fully vaccinated, your risk of being hospitalised is three times lower and nearly four times lower of dying, when compared to those who were unvaccinated. New admissions are currently only at 63% of the third wave peak. Deaths stand at only 24% of the third wave peak. “So why still wait? Vaccinate.” As many are preparing to get back to work or go back to school, residents have been asked make sure they are protected, and to not take Covid-19 back to work or school.